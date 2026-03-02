Toronto plays New York, looks to end home skid

New York Knicks (39-22, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (35-25, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -1.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts New York looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Raptors are 4-9 against Atlantic Division opponents. Toronto has a 7-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knicks are 26-15 in Eastern Conference play. New York is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 27.1 assists per game led by Jalen Brunson averaging 6.1.

The Raptors score 114.0 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 111.1 the Knicks give up. The Knicks average 5.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Raptors allow (112.0).

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup 119-92 on Jan. 29. Mikal Bridges scored 30 points to help lead the Knicks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brunson is averaging 26.7 points and 6.1 assists for the Knicks. Landry Shamet is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 115.3 points, 41.7 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 112.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (thumb).

Knicks: Miles McBride: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press