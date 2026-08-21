Sparks take on the Sun on 6-game skid

Connecticut Sun (9-26, 2-13 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (12-24, 7-11 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks enters the matchup with Connecticut Sun as losers of six straight games.

The Sparks have gone 5-12 in home games. Los Angeles is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 88.0 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Sun are 3-14 on the road. Connecticut ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference giving up 87.3 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

Los Angeles averages 88.0 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 87.3 Connecticut allows. Connecticut’s 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Los Angeles has allowed to its opponents (48.3%).

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Sun won the last matchup 85-77 on Aug. 18. Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 18 points to help lead the Sun to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is scoring 16.7 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Sparks. Rae Burrell is averaging 17.3 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Nelson-Ododa is averaging 10.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Sun. Kennedy Burke is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 2-8, averaging 87.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.3 points per game.

Sun: 2-8, averaging 76.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.0 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Sun: Brittney Griner: out (knee), Aaliyah Edwards: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press