WNBA returns after a 3-week World Cup break, with 4 games left and seeding at stake

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is set to resume it season Thursday after a nearly three-week break for the women’s FIBA World Cup.

It will be a sprint to the finish with each team having four games left. While the playoffs teams are set, their positioning is still up from grabs.

With over 50 players competing in the World Cup teams were left without many of their stars as they prepared for the final seven days of the regular season.

“I think we have to understand we can’t use these next four games as an opportunity for excuses,” Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu said. “Obviously, we had the most players gone and it’s not easy when most of your team is gone competing. They’re tired, they’re fatigued, they’ve been traveling, but every team is dealing with it.”

Here’s a look at a few key spots that will be decided over the next week:

Race for No. 1 seed

The Minnesota Lynx are close to locking up the top spot, but they headed into the World Cup break with two consecutive losses, including one against second-place Golden State. The Valkyries have won four games in a row and cut their deficit to two games. However, the Lynx have the season tiebreaker, so Minnesota’s magic number is two to clinch homecourt throughout the playoffs.

Lynx star Napheesa Collier loved the chance to play in the World Cup as it gave her more opportunities to get back to 100% after missing the first half of the season while recovering from ankle surgeries.

“I think this was great that I got to play during this time because, I didn’t need the three weeks off, right? Like my body’s not tired like everyone else is for the season,” she said. “I get to keep making (my ankles) stronger. Keep getting that game experience. Now I go back to the W for a playoff run. Making sure that I’m just hitting my peak at the right time as well.”

The battle for homecourt advantage

Las Vegas, Atlanta and Indiana all are vying to get homecourt in the opening round. The Aces, who are one game in front of the Dream and Fever, are in a good spot to get the No. 3 seed with two games against Seattle, one against Los Angeles and a contest against Phoenix left. Those are three of the bottom teams in the standings.

The Dream own the tiebreaker over the second tiebreaker over the Fever with a better record against opponents that had an over .500 record. Indiana has a tough schedule in front of it with a game at Toronto followed by Washington and two against Minnesota. The Dream play Connecticut and Chicago before closing with a pair of games against New York.

Jockeying for position at bottom of playoff picture

New York, Washington and Dallas round out the playoff field with all three teams tied at 24-16. The Liberty might be the most dangerous of the group to pull off a first-round upset. New York is only two years removed from winning the franchise’s first WNBA title and the nucleus is back with Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones.

The Liberty though had seven of their players competing in the World Cup, so how quickly they reacclimate to their teammates could determine where they finish in the standings. Washington has shown it can play with the best in the league led by Shakira Austin, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. Both Washington and Dallas have easier schedules than New York, which has to play Minnesota and Atlanta twice in its final four games.

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By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer