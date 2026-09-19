Seattle visits Golden State on 9-game road slide

Seattle Storm (8-33, 1-19 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (30-11, 13-7 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm will look to stop its nine-game road losing streak when the Storm face Golden State Valkyries.

The Valkyries have gone 13-7 against Western Conference teams. Golden State is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Storm are 1-19 in Western Conference play. Seattle gives up 88.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.1 points per game.

Golden State averages 82.6 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 88.8 Seattle allows. Seattle averages 7.5 more points per game (82.7) than Golden State allows to opponents (75.2).

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on June 13 the Valkyries won 76-72 led by 22 points from Janelle Salaun, while Natisha Hiedeman scored 26 points for the Storm.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiah Stokes is averaging 3.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Valkyries. Gabby Williams is averaging 14.3 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Hiedeman is averaging 15.3 points and 4.8 assists for the Storm. Dominique Malonga is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Storm: 2-8, averaging 83.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.5 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Gabby Williams: out (reconditioning), Cecilia Zandalasini: out (reconditioning), Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy), Janelle Salaun: out (reconditioning).

Storm: Zia Cooke: day to day (knee), Ezi Magbegor: out for season (acl), Jade Melbourne: day to day (illness), Jordan Horston: day to day (shoulder), Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press