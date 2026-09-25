Evenly matched WNBA playoffs has everyone believing they have legitimate title shot

NEW YORK (AP) — The race for WNBA playoff seeding went down to the wire, illustrating just how evenly matched the eight teams heading into the postseason are. It’s why every coach, player and fan base in the playoffs all believe they have a legitimate shot to win the title.

“It really doesn’t matter what seed you are. We have homecourt advantage. We all fight for that. There’s a reason why we all fight for that. But no, I don’t think anybody should be surprised at any outcomes,” Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve said. “I know the betting people will have favorites and that sort of thing. I wouldn’t pay attention to any of it. I wouldn’t be surprised by anything that happens because I think all the teams are that good.”

Reeve doesn’t have to look far to find that reality.

The Lynx open the playoffs against the Liberty. The teams met for the WNBA title two years ago and now New York is an eight seed. No. 2 Golden State will play seven seed Dallas, third seed Las Vegas will play No. 6 Indiana and fourth seed Atlanta will host No. 5 Washington as the playoffs get underway Sunday.

The Liberty, Mystics and Fever all won the regular season series against their first round opponents. The Valkyries swept the Wings.

Every series has star power and intriguing storylines.

A’ja Wilson is looking to lead Las Vegas to its fourth title in five years and starts by taking on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Clark is back in the playoffs after missing last season with an injury, while Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers will be making their debuts in the postseason.

Here’s a look at the four first round series.

Lynx vs Liberty

Minnesota still stings from losing in overtime in a decisive Game 5 to New York two years ago in the WNBA Finals. Many of the key players are back for both teams with Napheesa Collier, Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride leading the Lynx. They are led by expected WNBA Rookie of the Year Olivia Miles, who has had a dynamic first season in the league. Minnesota was the best team in the league for most of the season, rising to the top of the standings without Collier, who was sidelined after offseason surgery on both ankles. With her back, the Lynx look to win their first title since 2017.

New York changed coaches during the offseason and have been beset by injuries for most of the year. They still have the talented trio of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, who led them to the franchise’s first championship in 2024. Jones rolled her ankle in the regular season finale and her health will be critical to the Liberty’s success.

After winning the title in ’24, New York was surprisingly eliminated in the first round by Phoenix last year.

Valkyries vs Wings

Golden State became the first expansion team to reach the postseason in its inaugural season last year and the Valkyries followed that up by competing for the No. 1 spot this year. Golden State is statistically the best defensive team in the league, holding teams to 78.8 points a game, led by Gabby Williams and Veronica Burton. The Valkyries were swept in the first round last season, but gained valuable experience and have the deepest bench in the league.

Dallas had one of the biggest turnarounds in WNBA history, winning 17 more games this season than last year. Led by Bueckers, the Wings are back in the postseason for the first time in three years. Bueckers has Arike Ogunbowale has a running mate, giving Dallas two great shot-makers. The team’s health could be an issue though: No. 1 pick Azzi Fudd is sidelined for the season with a knee injury and Alanna Smith has been out with a left leg injury.

Aces vs Fever

The Las Vegas-Indiana matchup offers the most star power of any opening series with Wilson, Clark and Kelsey Mitchell leading the way. Wilson had another MVP-level season, dominating on both ends of the court.

Clark has been impressive for the past month, scoring over 20 points in eight of the last 10 games. Her backcourt mate, Mitchell, had a WNBA record 27 straight games scoring 20 or more points.

The teams met in the playoffs last season with Clark sidelined by injuries. The Aces came away with an exciting OT victory in the decisive Game 5 of their semifinal series.

Dream vs Mystics

Both Atlanta and Washington lately haven’t had any luck in the playoffs, but that will change for someone. The Dream added to their roster this year with the acquisition of Reese and DeWanna Bonner, giving Atlanta two major pieces to an already stacked lineup that features Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray.

With Reese and Bonner, the Dream hope to win a playoff series for the first time since 2016. They’ve been knocked out of the postseason in the opening round the past three seasons. Reese gives them added toughness and is the best rebounder in the WNBA. Bonner provides playoff experience and veteran leadership.

Washington, which is the youngest team in the league, is back in the postseason for the first time since 2023. Like the Dream, the team hasn’t had any success in the playoffs since winning the franchise’s lone title in 2019. The young core led by Shakira Austin, Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron have anchored the second-best defense in the league and have shown they can play with anyone in the league.

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AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell contributed to this story

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See AP’s full WNBA coverage here

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer