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Aces list Loyd as doubtful for Game 2 vs Valkyries; Talbot and Evans questionable

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By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Las Vegas Aces top reserve Jewell Loyd was listed as doubtful for Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals Wednesday night against the Golden State Valkyries, but Stephanie Talbot and Dana Evans might return to the lineup.

Talbot and Evans are questionable.

Talbot has not played the past two postseason games because of an injured left leg, and she was replaced in the starting lineup by Loyd. Loyd hurt her left leg in Sunday’s 71-60 series-opening loss.

Starting all but one game this season, Talbot averaged 4.0 points and 2.6 rebounds, but in the postseason has upped that to 8.5 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Loyd, long one of the league’s top perimeter shooters, was the Aces’ first player off the bench in the regular season and averaged 8.0 points.

Evans has not played since Sept. 22 because of a right knee injury. She played just 14 games this season, but was a key player off the bench last season averaging 8.4 points and 2.9 assists when the Aces won their third title in four years.

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See AP’s full WNBA coverage here

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