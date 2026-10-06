Clippers’ Max Strus is sidelined for at least a month with a right foot injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers guard Max Strus is out for at least a month with a right foot injury.

The team said he suffered a partial tear of the plantar fascia in Sunday’s 104-101 win over the Golden State Warriors in the teams’ preseason opener in Hawaii. He’ll be reevaluated in four weeks.

Strus joins forward Brandon Ingram (Achilles tendon) as new Clippers players who will be sidelined initially.

The Clippers open the season on Oct. 21 at home against Sacramento.

Strus averaged 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while appearing in 12 games for Cleveland last season after missing the first five months with a broken left foot.

The Clippers acquired Strus in August as part of a five-team trade.

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