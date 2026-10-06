Golden State hosts Las Vegas with 1-0 series lead

Las Vegas Aces (31-13, 17-6 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (32-12, 15-8 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Valkyries -1.5; over/under is 157.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS: Valkyries lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Valkyries host the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA playoffs semifinals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Valkyries defeated the Aces 71-60 in the last meeting. Gabby Williams led the Valkyries with 25 points, and A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 24 points.

The Valkyries are 15-8 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is 3-3 in one-possession games.

The Aces are 17-6 against Western Conference teams. Las Vegas is sixth in the WNBA scoring 39.8 points per game in the paint led by Wilson averaging 12.5.

Golden State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 8.8 per game Las Vegas gives up. Las Vegas averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Golden State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 14.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Valkyries. Janelle Salaun is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Wilson is averaging 26.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 blocks for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 20.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Aces: 8-2, averaging 92.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

Aces: Janiah Barker: out for season (leg), Dana Evans: day to day (knee), Stephanie Talbot: day to day (leg), NaLyssa Smith: out for season (leg), Jewell Loyd: day to day (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press