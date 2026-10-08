Caitlin Clark denounces the hateful messages Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell says she received

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark still wants Kelsey Mitchell as a teammate — even though Clark understands that’s not always easy.

In her final interview of the season, Clark denounced the hateful messages Mitchell says she’s received on social media and urged the soon-to-be free agent to stay with the Indiana Fever for one more season. Mitchell has spent her entire nine-year career with Indiana. Clark also said she was “upset” Mitchell or anyone else would be subjected to degrading remarks.

“I saw Kelsey’s comments and as a teammate, it makes you upset because you care about your teammates so much, and you don’t want anyone to go through something like that,” Clark said. “I think for the people who have followed me, obviously, there is such a microscope on me and that kind of comes with everybody I’ve been teammates with whether that was my time at Iowa, whether that’s been here and that comes with a lot of great things. And then, at times, there can be some negatives.”

She added: “I think as far as people that have used me to, you know, demonstrate racist rhetoric or hate or discrimination, that’s not something I stand for. That’s never been something I’ve stood for. For those of you who know me, that’s not what I’m about. It’s not how I was raised, so really disappointing when people do that.”

Clark was responding to the comments Mitchell made Saturday during her exit interview and the challenges that of living life in such a glaring spotlight.

Since Clark’s arrival in 2024, the Fever have become one of the WNBA’s most watched teams.

Indiana games routinely sell out — at home and on the road — and opponents often move Fever games to larger venues to sell more tickets. The Fever also have become a top attraction on the national television circuit, too, often drawing the highest ratings.

And Mitchell also has seen her stardom rise. This season, she broke the WNBA single-season scoring record, the league record for consecutive 20-point games and late this season was serenaded with chants of “M-V-P” at home games.

But that’s not all Mitchell heard.

“The hardest part of being a Fever girl, especially — you guys know I’ve been a part of this a long time — but the last couple years is, I don’t think people understand how much we endure,” she said. “If I showed y’all my DMs about the hate and, you know like, the stuff that comes with being a professional athlete, but specifically being an Indiana Fever basketball player, it’s a lot that goes into that, and those days are hard as hell, man.”

And while Mitchell said she “loves” both Clark and being part of a backcourt with her, Mitchell said it can be tough playing on the same team.

“Having the eyes that she got, you know, we get a lot of flak just for being on her team, and I think that comes with a lot, too,” Mitchell said. “I just think that people have got to give us grace. I think this organization is unbelievable, man, but I think that when it comes to like really trying to be yourself it hasn’t always been easy. That’s all I’ll say.”

This season was tougher off the court than on it.

From the early season rumors about coach Stephanie White’s job status and White’s relationship with Clark through Indiana’s first-round postseason exit, there seemed to be a non-basketball controversy at every turn.

When backup guard Sophie Cunningham said transgender women should be kept out of women’s sports, supporters of both opinions started showing up at games. Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve even wore a T-shirt during a Fever game in support of transgender women.

White finally lashed out at the constant circus-like environment during a short, pregame news conference in which she accused outsiders of trying to tear the team apart. Twice security officials escorted fans out of games against the Las Vegas Aces though they returned later when it was determined they had not violated the fan code of conduct policy.

After the second incident, when four-time MVP A’ja Wilson walked toward a fan whose seat was near the baseline, Aces coach Becky Hammon responded.

“I think there’s a certain etiquette that both players and fans need to abide by, but clearly there’s something that gets — the lines get crossed — and it seems to happen here,” Hammon said.

It hasn’t slowed down in the week since Indiana’s season-ending loss at Las Vegas.

Fever general manager Amber Cox defended the Fever fans during her exit interview Saturday.

“The attacks on our fanbase have no basis in reality, and they need to stop, especially with members of the media,” Cox said. “Every organization in the league, every organization throughout professional sports, all the way down to youth rec leagues, have to deal with occasional bad behavior from spectators. And anyone who crosses the line in an arena or online needs to be held accountable. I want to be really clear about that: There is a line, and people need to be held accountable if they cross it.”

Former Fever player Brianna Turner, who now plays for the Aces, used her social media account to call Cox’s comments “unequivocally false.”

It was hard on everyone inside the organization and yet for the second straight year, the Fever were one win away from eliminating the Aces on their home court.

And while Clark was disappointed with the result, she’s also unhappy that Mitchell or anyone else must deal with the hateful comments.

“I think it kind of gets into this larger discussion in mainstream sports of what people go through. I think, just recently, I saw Coco Gauff came out and kind of talked about her experience,” Clark said. “So any time I see something like that, you know, it makes me upset, makes me sad, makes me really disappointed, you know, because that’s not who I am. It’s not what I’m about. I think for my teammates, obviously, there’s a lot of really great things that come with playing here, too, and as far as Kelsey and our future with her with the organization, I think she knows how much I love her. We’ve talked since the season ended, and there’s nobody I would want to share the backcourt with than her.”

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer