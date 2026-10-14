The rebuilding Kings hope rookie Darius Acuff and reclamation project Ben Simmons provide a boost

Sacramento Kings

Last season: 22-60.

COACH: Doug Christie (3rd season, 49-84).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 21 at Los Angeles Clippers.

DEPARTURES: F DeMar DeRozan, G Russell Westbrook.

ADDITIONS: G Darius Acuff Jr., G Ben Simmons, G Elfrid Payton, F Alex Karaban, G Emanuel Sharp

What to expect

The excitement of the “Beam Team” that ended the franchise’s 16-year playoff drought in 2023 is firmly in the past and the Kings are once again back in rebuild mode. They are coming off the second 60-loss season in franchise history and seem to have no viable path to contention in the short term. Sacramento still has two key players from the team that reached the playoffs in ’23 and the play-in tournament the following two seasons in Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis. But Sabonis could be on the move if a contender has any interest and the team would love to unload Zach LaVine if anyone is interested in taking on his hefty salary.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: The Kings should get a boost if Murray and Sabonis are healthy after they combined to miss 122 games last season. With those two players joining LaVine and Acuff, Sacramento has the potential to be a dangerous team on the offensive end of the court if everything goes well. But a promising season depends solely on the young players such as this year’s draft picks Acuff, Karaban and Sharp, along with three players who flashed last season as rookies in Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell. Raynaud will miss the start of the season with a knee injury.

The not-so-good: The Kings ranked third worst in the league in defensive efficiency last season as the team lacks shot blockers and struggles on the perimeter as well. Healthy seasons from veterans such as Sabonis and LaVine won’t do much to help at that end and many of the key young players are also suspect on the defensive end.

Players to watch

The Kings are hoping Acuff can be a cornerstone player after drafting him with the seventh overall pick. Acuff ranked third in the NCAA in scoring at 23.5 points per game along with 6.4 assists per game and was the first player since “Pistol” Pete Maravich to lead the SEC in scoring and assists in the same season. Former Rookie of the Year Simmons is trying to revive his career after sitting out last season.

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By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer