Marcus Reus has goal, assist to back JT Marcinkowski as Galaxy blank Timbers 2-0

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Marco Reus had a goal and an assist to back JT Marcinkowski and the Los Angeles Galaxy beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Reus staked the Galaxy (10-11-9) to a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute when he used assists from Robert Taylor and Pablo Ruiz to score his eighth goal of the campaign.

That’s where the score stood until Reus set up up Justin Haak in the 80th minute for his second goal this season and his fourth in 110 career matches. It was the career-high 11th assist for Reus.

Marcinkowski finished with five saves for Los Angeles. It was his fourth clean sheet in 24 starts this season.

James Pantemis stopped three shots for Portland (9-14-6).

The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw in Portland to close out March.

The Galaxy improve to 6-4-5 at home, while the Timbers fall to 2-10-3 on the road.

Portland has gone 1-4-2 since the start of September.

Up next

Portland: Hosts Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

Los Angeles: Hosts San Diego FC on Saturday.

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