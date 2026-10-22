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Dallas travels to Indiana for non-conference matchup

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By AP News

Dallas Mavericks (0-1, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (1-0, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana and Dallas meet in non-conference action.

Indiana went 19-63 overall last season while going 11-30 at home. The Pacers gave up 120.4 points per game while committing 20.9 fouls last season.

Dallas finished 26-56 overall, 14-37 in Western Conference action and 10-31 on the road last season. The Mavericks allowed opponents to score 119.6 points per game and shoot 47.8% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Pacers: Aaron Nesmith: out (hamstring), Johnny Furphy: out for season (acl), T.J. McConnell: out (hamstring).

Mavericks: Tarik Biberovic: out (heel), Caleb Martin: out (thumb), Jett Howard: out (calf), Dereck Lively II: out (foot), Santi Aldama: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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