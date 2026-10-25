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Rockets face the Hawks on 3-game win streak

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By AP News

Atlanta Hawks (2-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (3-0, first in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston is looking to keep its three-game win streak going when the Rockets take on Atlanta.

Houston finished 52-30 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Rockets averaged 115.2 points per game last season, 53.0 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 14.0 on fast breaks.

Atlanta went 46-36 overall, 27-25 in Eastern Conference action and 22-19 on the road a season ago. The Hawks shot 47.4% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rockets won 121-114 in the last matchup on Oct. 25.

INJURIES: Rockets: Marcus Smart: out (forearm), Fred VanVleet: out (rest), Steven Adams: out (rest).

Hawks: Henri Veesaar: out for season (acl), Mouhamed Gueye: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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