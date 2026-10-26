Detroit plays New York on 3-game win streak

Detroit Pistons (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (0-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against New York.

New York went 53-29 overall and 35-17 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Knicks gave up 110.1 points per game while committing 20.0 fouls last season.

Detroit finished 60-22 overall and 39-13 in Eastern Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Pistons gave up 109.6 points per game while committing 22.0 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Knicks: Jose Alvarado: out (ankle).

Pistons: Ausar Thompson: out (ankle), Jalen Duren: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press