Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
47.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Phoenix visits Oklahoma City after Booker’s 43-point game

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Phoenix Suns (1-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (3-0, third in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Thunder -9.5; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays the Oklahoma City Thunder after Devin Booker scored 43 points in the Suns’ 131-122 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Oklahoma City finished 64-18 overall and 41-11 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Thunder shot 48.4% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

Phoenix finished 45-37 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Suns averaged 112.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.1 last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (back), Thomas Sorber: out (knee), Otega Oweh: out for season (achilles).

Suns: Oso Ighodaro: day to day (hip), Mark Williams: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.