Phoenix visits Oklahoma City after Booker’s 43-point game

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Phoenix Suns (1-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (3-0, third in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Thunder -9.5; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays the Oklahoma City Thunder after Devin Booker scored 43 points in the Suns’ 131-122 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Oklahoma City finished 64-18 overall and 41-11 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Thunder shot 48.4% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

Phoenix finished 45-37 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Suns averaged 112.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.1 last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (back), Thomas Sorber: out (knee), Otega Oweh: out for season (achilles).

Suns: Oso Ighodaro: day to day (hip), Mark Williams: out (shoulder).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press