Mitchell scores 26 as Cavaliers rally and defeat Timberwolves 127-125 in overtime

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 26 points, including five points in overtime, and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-125 despite 47 points from Anthony Edwards.

James Harden added 19 points, including a pair of free throws with 13 seconds left, and Evan Mobley scored 18 for the Cavaliers, who have won their last four home games against the Timberwolves.

Meleek Thomas, the 34th overall pick in June’s NBA Draft, scored 16 in his NBA debut.

It is the seventh time in Edwards’ five-year career he has had at least 47 points in a game. It is the most he has scored against Cleveland.

Edwards was 19 of 33 from the floor, but only 5 of 15 on 3-pointers. Jaden McDaniels had 14 points before he fouled out. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 14 off the bench.

There were 15 lead changes and five ties in the last 21 1/2 minutes

Edwards made a 3-pointer to even it at 121 before Mitchell sank a 19-foot fadeaway jumper with 48 seconds left to give the Cavaliers the lead for good.

Harden’s two free throws with 13 seconds remaining put Cleveland up 125-122. Sam Merrill fouled LaMelo Ball with 9.2 seconds left but Ball missed both free throws. Edwards got the rebound and missed a wide-open 3-pointer from the top of the key.

Peyton Watson then put it out of reach by sinking both his foul shots with 3.9 seconds left.

Harden tied it at 113 with 10.4 seconds remaining in regulation on a 7-foot floater from the left corner.

Minnesota led by 15 points in the second quarter and was up 69-58 with 7:31 left in the first quarter before Cleveland scored 12 straight points, including eight by Harden.

Up next

Timberwolves: Host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

Cavaliers: Host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer