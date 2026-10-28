Utah faces conference rival San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (2-2, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (1-3, 13th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Spurs -12.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio faces Utah in Western Conference action Wednesday.

Utah went 22-60 overall, 12-40 in Western Conference play and 14-27 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Jazz gave up 126.0 points per game while committing 21.1 fouls last season.

San Antonio finished 62-20 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Spurs averaged 119.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.5 last season.

INJURIES: Jazz: Jusuf Nurkic: out (foot), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (wrist), Jaxson Hayes: day to day (shoulder).

Spurs: Jayden Quaintance: out (knee), Tobias Harris: out (calf).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press