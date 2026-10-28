Mavericks CEO Rick Welts is retiring again and will be replaced by team president Ethan Casson

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks CEO Rick Welts is retiring for the second time, almost two years after he joined the franchise to help shepherd a new arena plan as he had done previously with the Golden State Warriors.

Team president Ethan Casson, who was hired last year, will succeed Welts as CEO and alternate governor, the Mavericks said Wednesday. The 73-year-old Welts is staying on until Dec. 31.

The departure of Welts, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer who has spent nearly 50 years in the NBA, comes after the team announced plans to build an arena in north Dallas that would open for the 2031-32 season. The Mavericks have played downtown since their expansion season of 1980-81.

Welts led the Chase Center project for the Warriors when they moved across the bay from Oakland to San Francisco in 2019. He spent 10 years with Golden State after previously working for the Phoenix Suns and in the NBA offices.

Welts left the Warriors in 2021 and was helping them in an advisory role when Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont lured him out of retirement in 2024.

“Rick joined the Mavericks at an important moment for our organization, and his leadership, judgment and experience have been invaluable,” Dumont said. “He has helped strengthen our leadership team, advance our long-term vision and position the organization for continued success.”

Before coming to Dallas, Casson spent nine years as CEO of the Minnesota Timberwolves after previously serving as the chief operating officer of the San Francisco 49ers.

“When I came to Dallas, I saw an extraordinary opportunity to help build something meaningful for the future of this franchise, and I am incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made,” Welts said. “I’ve had the opportunity to work side by side with Ethan and I’ve seen firsthand the leadership, integrity and vision he brings to this organization.”

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