Curry scores 44 points as the Warriors hold on to beat the Timberwolves 119-114

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 44 points, rookie Yaxel Lendeborg had 26 and Golden State Warriors held on Wednesday night for a 119-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were without injured guard Anthony Edwards.

The Warriors have won two straight after opening 0-3, while Minnesota has dropped two in a row after starting 3-0.

Wednesday was the first test for Minnesota to see how its lineup would look without Edwards. The Timberwolves announced Tuesday that Edwards would miss extended time after arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. Edwards averaged 33.3 points through Minnesota’s first four games.

Curry shot 11 of 27, including six 3-pointers, and was 16 of 16 on free throws. He also had eight rebounds and six assists.

After trailing by 24, the Timberwolves climbed back in the fourth quarter thanks to Jaden McDaniels and Jonathan Kuminga. Trailing 116-112, Minnesota had multiple chances to make it a one-possession game but McDaniels missed two shots from deep in the final minute.

Kuminga led Minnesota with 20 points against his former team. Kuminga was drafted seventh overall by Golden State in 2021 and was traded to Atlanta midway through last season. He signed as a free agent with Minnesota in September.

McDaniels and Terrence Shannon Jr. each had 19 points.

Wolves guard Lamelo Ball struggled from the floor for the second straight game. He finished 3 of 11 from the field and 2 of 8 from 3-point range to finish with just eight points.

Up next

Warriors: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Timberwolves: Hosts the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

___

See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press