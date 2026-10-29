Lakers rout Clippers 103-87 without Luka Doncic

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Quentin Grimes scored 23 points, Collin Sexton added a season-high 21 points off the bench, and the Los Angeles Lakers — without Luka Doncic — beat the Los Angeles Clippers 103-87 on Wednesday night for the second time in a week.

Doncic sat out with back tightness from the second game of the team’s first back-to-back of the season. Starting forward Ziaire Williams missed the game with a sore left foot. Coach JJ Redick said both moves were precautionary.

Without Doncic’s NBA-leading 36-point average, the Lakers (4-1) had six players in double figures. Austin Reaves had 16 points and Matisse Thybulle had 15. Sexton and Thybulle had four 3-pointers each.

Rookie Keaton Wagler scored a career-high 21 points off the bench to lead the Clippers (1-3). They dropped their third in a row, having lost to the Lakers by eight points on Friday. They were without starting forward Rui Hachimura (left quad tightness) against his former team.

The Clippers again failed to hold onto the ball with 24 turnovers. They had 26 in each of their last two games, both losses to the Thunder and Lakers.

Down 18 points, the Clippers briefly rallied to open the third, outscoring the Lakers 12-2 to pull within seven. But the Lakers closed the quarter on a 27-15 spurt, with Sexton reeling off 11 consecutive points including back-to-back 3-pointers for an 85-65 lead.

The Lakers took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Clippers 31-6, including 16 points in a row, to take a 56-38 halftime lead. Six different players scored for the Lakers, led by Reaves with nine.

Up next

Lakers: At Golden State on Friday night to open NBA Cup group play.

Clippers: At Minnesota on Friday night to open NBA Cup group play.

___

See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer