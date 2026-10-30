Cleveland plays Milwaukee for conference showdown

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Cleveland Cavaliers (3-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays Cleveland in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Milwaukee went 32-50 overall and 21-31 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Bucks averaged 25.8 assists per game on 40.8 made field goals last season.

Cleveland went 52-30 overall, 11-5 in Central Division action and 25-16 on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 28.3 assists per game on 43.3 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: None listed.

Cavaliers: Nae’Qwan Tomlin: out (back), Meleek Thomas: day to day (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press