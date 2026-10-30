Nakase and Valkyries are determined to avoid another slow start in WNBA Finals Game 7 against Dream

ATLANTA (AP) — There should be no problem with the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream approaching the first WNBA Finals Game 7 in league history with a sense of urgency.

Then again, that’s what Golden State coach Natalie Nakase thought about Game 6. She was baffled that her team somehow left behind its defensive intensity at the start of Thursday’s 80-69 loss to the Dream that forced Game 7 at “Ballhalla” in San Francisco on Saturday night.

While the Valkyries were missing their defensive edge that was so important in their 64-55 Game 5 win, the Dream seized the opportunity by making 73.3% of their shots in the first quarter and racing to a 32-15 lead. The 32 points are the most by either team in a quarter in the series.

Atlanta kept the lead in double figures most of the remainder of the game.

“Can’t let that happen right out of the gate,” Valkyries guard Veronica Burton said. “There needs to be a sense of urgency. It’s the WNBA Finals.”

Even after the Valkyries showed fight by attempting a second-half comeback, Nakase was still struggling to comprehend the lackadaisical start so she could make sure it’s not repeated in Saturday night’s decisive game. She said she planned to have conversations with her players about the issue on the flight back to California.

“I put that on me of like, what did I not say, what did I not get to my team of the sense of urgency that we knew they were going to play?” Nakase said of the Dream. “We knew they were going to play desperate. We knew they were going to play like their life depends on it. For us not to match that is disappointing and frustrating. So, yeah, I need to make sure my team is prepared.”

Added Nakase of her plan to seek answers: “For me, I need clarity. I need some information.”

The Dream and Valkyries each will be playing for their first WNBA title.

Unfinished business

Atlanta’s Allisha Gray scored 23 points and Rhyne Howard had 21 in Thursday’s win when Golden State’s only lead was 2-0. Angel Reese added 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Dream.

“Our job is not done,” Reese said. “We definitely could be happy about it for now but we have more work to do. I think we definitely have another level that we can get to, like (Gray) was saying. We shot a lot better this game, for sure, but I think we just continue to grow from this.”

A first for the Finals

The format for the WNBA Finals was a best-of-five series until the first best-of-seven series in 2025, when the Las Vegas Aces swept the Phoenix Mercury 4-0.

The Dream lost in the Finals in 2010, 2011 and 2013. The Valkyries reached this year’s Finals in only their second season of existence.

Atlanta fans pack State Farm Arena

Despite Thursday’s Game 6 being scheduled for a much-criticized 12:30 p.m. EDT tipoff that created concerns about fans’ obligations to work and school, Atlanta supporters delivered a sellout of 17,099 at State Farm Arena.

“Shout out to the crowd, being able to come here at 12:30 on a Thursday and so many things going on in the world from school to work, to everything else,” Reese said. “We’re just super thankful. We fed off their energy. They were loud from the beginning. So we’re definitely thankful for that.”

Reese knows another packed house will be supporting the Valkyries on Saturday night.

“I think that the crowd doesn’t really get to us much but I think, obviously, Game 7 is going to be a lot louder,” Reese said. “The energy is going to be electric in there. So just honestly staying poised, staying together, and I think we’ll be fine.”

Injury scare for Hayes

Golden State’s Tiffany Hayes was called for her fifth foul in a collision for a loose ball with 5:01 remaining. Hayes was left laying on the court following the collision. She slowly walked off after receiving attention from a trainer.

Nakase said she wanted to check in again with Hayes but added “she looked good to me. Yeah, she looked fine.”

Don’t blame the early start

Nakase and her players firmly denied the early start — 9:30 a.m. by California time — was a factor in the Valkyries’ slow start.

“No. That had nothing to do with it,” Nakase said. “We played at 1 o’clock last week. No.”

Added Gabby Williams: “They played at the same time as us, right? So it’s not an excuse. We have to be better.”

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See AP’s full WNBA coverage here

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer