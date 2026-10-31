Timberwolves blow out Clippers 127-101 behind Ball’s 24 points for 1st win without Edwards

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — LaMelo Ball had a season-high 24 points and Jaden McDaniels scored 23 as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers 127-101 on Friday night in NBA Cup group play for their first win without star Anthony Edwards.

Bones Hyland added 19 points and eight assists off the bench for the Timberwolves (4-2), who offered a glimpse of how they can still thrive while Edwards recovers from arthroscopic knee surgery.

After a 127-125 overtime loss at Cleveland on Monday, a fresh exam for Edwards indicated the need for the procedure after the wear-and-tear injury limited him to a career-low 61 regular-season games in 2025-26. The Timberwolves were out of sorts for most of a 119-114 loss to Golden State on Wednesday, before regrouping behind their new star Ball and the two-way excellence of McDaniels.

Ball made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Timberwolves used a 20-2 surge to run away with the game. Each of their four victories have come by more than 20 points. McDaniels finished 11 for 15 from the floor, with seven assists and six rebounds.

Backup guard Jaylen Clark relieved McDaniels from some of the defensive duty on Darius Garland and helped force five turnovers by the Clippers star. Clark had five points, two steals and a plus-23 rating in 17 minutes.

Garland scored 24 points on 10-for-22 shooting and Brook Lopez added 13 points and six rebounds off the bench for the Clippers (1-4), who lost their fourth consecutive game. They’ve played so far without newcomers Brandon Ingram and Max Strus due to foot injuries.

Clippers rookie Keaton Wagler had 12 points on 2-for-11 shooting and was minus-24. Rui Hachimura returned to the starting lineup from a one-game absence (quadriceps) with 12 points in 26 minutes.

Up next

Clippers: At the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

Timberwolves: At the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer