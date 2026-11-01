Mobley scores 27, Allen adds 25 as Cavaliers ride 48-point second quarter to get past Bucks 136-111

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Evan Mobley scored 27 points and Jarrett Allen had 25 as the Cleveland Cavaliers cruised past the Milwaukee Bucks 136-111 on Saturday night.

Mobley connected on 11 of 16 shots while Allen made 12 of 16 for Cleveland (4-2), which bounced back after having its three-game winning streak snapped on Thursday at Atlanta.

Allen and Mario Hezonja each had 11 rebounds. Donovan Mitchell added 15 points and James Harden chipped in with 13 points and seven assists.

The Bucks held a 25-24 advantage after one quarter before the Cavaliers erupted for 48 second-quarter points and grabbed a 72-46 lead at the half. Cleveland shot 62% in the first half and was paced by Allen’s 19 points. Milwaukee shot 31% through two quarters.

The Cavaliers cracked the 100-point mark with 2:22 left in the third quarter on Allen’s putback and built a 34-point lead late in the third while tallying 37 points in the period.

Kel’el Ware had 19 points, Tyler Herro had 15 and Kyle Kuzma and rookies Nate Ament and Brayden Burries scored 14 apiece for Milwaukee (1-5), which was routed by the Houston Rockets 132-100 on Wednesday night.

Cavs guard Meleek Thomas returned after missing one game with right foot soreness and tallied 13 points in 23 minutes, while forward/guard Jaylon Tyson sat out with a right ankle sprain.

Jackson Chourio, Cooper Pratt, Dustin May and Antonio Senzatela of the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers attended the game, along with Brewers General Manager Matt Arnold.

Up next

Cavaliers: Host Oklahoma City on Monday.

Bucks: Visit Minnesota on Monday in search of their first road win.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By RICH ROVITO

Associated Press