Minnesota and Milwaukee square off in non-conference matchup

Milwaukee Bucks (1-5, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces Milwaukee in a non-conference matchup.

Minnesota finished 49-33 overall last season while going 26-15 at home. The Timberwolves averaged 18.3 points off of turnovers, 14.3 second-chance points and 35.0 bench points last season.

Milwaukee finished 32-50 overall with a 13-28 record on the road last season. The Bucks averaged 110.6 points per game last season, 13.9 on free throws and 45.3 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo: out (achilles), Rudy Gobert: out (back), Anthony Edwards: out (knee).

Bucks: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press