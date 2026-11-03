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No. 9 Virginia tips off season at home against Drexel

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By AP News

Drexel Dragons at Virginia Cavaliers

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Cavaliers -31.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Virginia hosts Drexel in the season opener.

Virginia finished 30-6 overall a season ago while going 16-1 at home. The Cavaliers averaged 80.4 points per game last season, 14.3 from the free-throw line and 30.9 from beyond the arc.

Drexel finished 4-9 on the road and 17-16 overall last season. The Dragons averaged 68.1 points per game last season, 11.5 on free throws and 23.4 from beyond the arc.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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