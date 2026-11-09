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Stanford takes on Rice after Townsend’s 25-point game

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By AP News

Rice Owls (1-1) at Stanford Cardinal (2-0)

Stanford, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Rice after Nick Townsend scored 25 points in Stanford’s 81-63 victory against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Stanford went 12-6 at home a season ago while going 20-13 overall. The Cardinal averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 19.5 bench points last season.

Rice finished 13-18 overall last season while going 4-9 on the road. The Owls averaged 12.1 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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