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Bronny James, Austin Reaves get into it with Pistons fans during Lakers’ Sunday night win

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By AP News
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Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James was captured getting into a verbal exchange with fans at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday night during the Lakers’ 121-116 win against the Detroit Pistons.

James, the son of Philadelphia 76er LeBron James, was seen responding to heckling fans seated near the Lakers bench during a timeout before being rerouted by staff.

A video shared on social media shows James snapping back at the fans, asking if they could “run a mile” and “how much money” they made.

The video then shows the fans being spoken to by security before being removed from their seats for violating courtside policy.

It wasn’t the only fan interaction of the night involving Lakers player. Austin Reaves, who scored a season-high 43 points, had an exchange with another fan sitting courtside before halftime. Reaves hunched over and had an extended conversation with the Pistons fan before teammate Matisse Thybulle pulled him away.

Reaves later pointed and waved at the fan after hitting a late three to help put the game out of reach with 46 seconds remaining.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By The Associated Press

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