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Milwaukee takes on Los Angeles, looks to break 7-game skid

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By AP News

Los Angeles Lakers (10-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Lakers -11.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to break its seven-game losing streak when the Bucks take on Los Angeles.

Milwaukee went 32-50 overall a season ago while going 19-22 at home. The Bucks averaged 110.6 points per game last season, 13.9 on free throws and 45.3 from deep.

Los Angeles finished 53-29 overall, 33-19 in Western Conference action and 25-16 on the road a season ago. The Lakers averaged 18.6 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second-chance points and 29.3 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: Tyler Herro: out (contusion).

Lakers: Quentin Grimes: day to day (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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