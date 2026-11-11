New York faces Cleveland, aims for 5th straight win

Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (6-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Knicks -3.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Knicks take on Cleveland.

New York went 53-29 overall, 35-17 in Eastern Conference action and 30-10 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Knicks averaged 27.4 assists per game on 42.7 made field goals last season.

Cleveland went 52-30 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference games during the 2025-26 season. The Cavaliers averaged 8.5 steals, 5.0 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks won 109-97 in the last matchup on Nov. 8. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 31 points, and Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 37 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Josh Hart: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Nae’Qwan Tomlin: out (back), Jaylon Tyson: day to day (ankle), Sam Merrill: out (elbow).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press