Boston takes road win streak into matchup with Toronto

Boston Celtics (9-2, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (5-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Celtics -6.5; over/under is 215.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Celtics play Toronto.

Toronto went 46-36 overall, 33-19 in Eastern Conference games and 24-17 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Raptors averaged 114.6 points per game last season, 18.0 on free throws and 34.2 from deep.

Boston went 56-26 overall and 10-6 in Atlantic Division action during the 2025-26 season. The Celtics gave up 107.2 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Raptors: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Nate Bittle: out (foot), Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (illness), Scottie Barnes: out (adductor), Trayce Jackson-Davis: day to day (illness), Immanuel Quickley: day to day (hamstring).

Celtics: Devin Carter: out (illness).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press