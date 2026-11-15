Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
48.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Cleveland and Chicago face off in conference matchup

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Chicago Bulls (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (7-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls take on Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

The Cavaliers are 1-0 in division play. Cleveland leads the Eastern Conference with 34.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 5.9.

The Bulls are 2-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago has a 2-7 record against teams over .500.

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Bulls allow to opponents. The Bulls average 114.6 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 115.9 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 23 points and 5.6 assists for the Cavaliers. James Harden is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Norman Powell is shooting 44.7% and averaging 21.1 points for the Bulls. Matas Buzelis is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 116.6 points, 45.0 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 115.1 points, 43.1 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Nae’Qwan Tomlin: out (back), Jarrett Allen: day to day (knee), James Harden: day to day (calf), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (knee), Evan Mobley: day to day (toe), Sam Merrill: day to day (elbow), Peyton Watson: day to day (hamstring).

Bulls: Jalen Smith: day to day (finger), Tobe Awaka: day to day (back), Nic Claxton: day to day (hamstring), Caleb Wilson: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.