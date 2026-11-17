LOS ANGELES (AP) — Guard Austin Reaves and center Walker Kessler will miss the streaking Los Angeles Lakers’ next game against Charlotte due to injuries.

The Lakers ruled out Reaves for a second straight game Monday night before they host the Hornets on Tuesday night. Los Angeles has won seven straight games.

Reaves bruised his heel last week during a win at Milwaukee, and he missed the Lakers’ win at Phoenix on Sunday. Reaves is the NBA’s 14th-leading scorer, averaging 24.7 points in his first pro season without LeBron James as a teammate.

Kessler, the Lakers’ prized offseason acquisition, will miss his first game of the season with right lower leg soreness. The 7-foot-2 big man is averaging 14.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots while making 68% of his field goal attempts in his first 14 games with his new team.

NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic is not on the injury report as the Lakers begin a stretch of four home games in seven days.

Doncic has missed two games this season, while Reaves will miss his third game Tuesday. Doncic played only 64 games last season due to various injuries, while Reaves was limited to 51.

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