MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylen Wells had 22 points and Cedric Coward scored 19 to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to their fifth straight win on Thursday night, 126-98 over the short-handed Golden State Warriors.

Cam Boozer and Olivier Maxence-Prosper scored 16 apiece for the Grizzlies, who never trailed and led by 34 points in the fourth quarter. Javon Small added 14 points.

Charles Bassey finished with 16 points and 13 boards for the Warriors, who got 15 points each from Brandin Podziemski and Will Richard. The Warriors, who went 0-5 on their road trip, shot 5 of 29 from long range without the injured Stephen Curry.

Curry missed his fourth consecutive game. He tore an oblique muscle during a loss at Houston that began the five-game road trip. Draymond Green sat out with a right elbow injury. The injury plagued Warriors used their 12th different starting lineup this season.

The Grizzlies were without starters Ty Jerome, the team’s leading scorer, and center Zach Edey. Memphis also lost Jerami Grant early in the second quarter after he landed awkwardly on his left leg after making a 3-pointer.

Golden State trimmed the Memphis lead to six points in the opening minute of the third quarter, but the Grizzlies responded by gradually extending their lead to 20 in the closing two minutes of the third quarter.

Memphis shot 51% in the first half and built an 18-point lead midway through the second quarter. Although Golden State struggled in the first half — going 14 of 36 for 37%, including 3 of 16 from long range — it only trailed 55-47 at halftime.

Up next

Warriors: Host Boston at home on Sunday.

Grizzlies: At Minnesota Saturday where they’ll attempt to open the season with a ninth straight victory on the road.

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