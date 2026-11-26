HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 20 points and became the fifth player in NBA history to reach 33,000 points, helping the Houston Rockets beat the Phoenix Suns 116-104 on Wednesday night.

Durant shot 7 of 15 from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds. A three-pointer with 46.3 seconds left in the second quarter put him in the 33,000-point club with LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant.

The Suns (9-8) had a four-game winning streak end and were eliminated them from NBA Cup contention. Houston (14-5) was eliminated Tuesday night when Dallas defeated Denver. The Mavericks advanced to the knockout round by winning West Group A.

Alperen Sengun finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season. Amen Thompson added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Houston.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 25 points. Phoenix made just five 3s and connected on just 1 of its last 24 attempts.

The Rockets closed the first half on a 12-5 run to take a 66-56 lead into halftime.

The Suns started the fourth quarter with a 16-5 burst to pull within two, but Fred VanVleet drained a 3 from the right corner to stop the bleeding. VanVleet added another 3 to increase the lead to 10.

Up next

Rockets: Host Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Suns: Host Dallas on Friday night.

___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here