Minnesota Timberwolves (14-6, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (2-16, 15th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hits the road against Sacramento trying to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Kings are 1-14 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 1-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Timberwolves are 9-3 in Western Conference play. Minnesota is fourth in the league scoring 51.6 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Edwards averaging 11.0.

The Kings make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (43.6%). The Timberwolves average 115.9 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 119.9 the Kings give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Acuff Jr. is averaging 24.4 points and 7.3 assists for the Kings. Zach LaVine is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Kuminga is shooting 45.7% and averaging 13.3 points for the Timberwolves. Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 1-9, averaging 105.2 points, 40.9 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 113.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Ben Simmons: out for season (achilles), Zach LaVine: day to day (knee), Maxime Raynaud: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo: out (achilles), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Jaylen Clark: out (hamstring), Anthony Edwards: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press