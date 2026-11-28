Los Angeles Clippers (4-14, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (10-9, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Los Angeles trying to prolong its eight-game home winning streak.

The Warriors are 4-2 against Pacific Division opponents. Golden State has a 4-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Clippers are 1-4 in division play. Los Angeles has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Warriors average 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Clippers give up. The Clippers are shooting 45.2% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 45.9% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last meeting 124-112 on Nov. 2. Yaxel Lendeborg scored 37 points to help lead the Warriors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is averaging 18.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Darius Garland is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Clippers. Rui Hachimura is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 105.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points per game.

Clippers: 3-7, averaging 109.9 points, 39.4 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Moses Moody: out (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: out (illness), Stephen Curry: out (abdomen), Gui Santos: out (knee), Jimmy Butler III: out (knee).

Clippers: Jordan Miller: out (shoulder), Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out (toe), Bradley Beal: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press