Los Angeles Lakers (15-4, second in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (15-5, third in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Los Angeles aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Grizzlies are 10-4 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lakers have gone 9-4 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 16.6 fast break points per game. Luka Doncic leads the Lakers averaging 2.9.

The Grizzlies’ 14.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 14.3 per game the Lakers give up. The Lakers average 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 12.0 per game the Grizzlies give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Jerome is shooting 47.1% and averaging 24.1 points for the Grizzlies. Cedric Coward is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Doncic is averaging 36.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lakers. Quentin Grimes is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 121.6 points, 42.0 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 114.9 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Richie Saunders: out (knee), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (back), GG Jackson: out (foot), Isaiah Stewart: out (hip), Jerami Grant: out (calf), Cameron Boozer: out (ankle).

Lakers: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press