Kaminski throws 3 TD passes, Ziebarth runs for 2 to lead North Dakota 35-17 over Youngstown State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Jerry Kaminski threw three touchdown passes and Gaven Ziebarth ran for a pair of scores in North Dakota’s 35-17 win over Youngstown State on Saturday.

Kaminski found BJ Fleming for two touchdowns in the first half, as the Fighting Hawks had four consecutive touchdown drives to open the game. Fleming had five catches for 82 yards, all in the first half. Kaminski was 17-of-27 passing for 146 yards.

Ziebarth had 72 yards on the ground, mostly from a 51-yard score early in the second quarter to give North Dakota a 21-0 lead. Sawyer Seidl had 114 yards on 20 carries.

The FCS No. 13 Fighting Hawks (4-2, 2-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) held Youngstown State to 3 of 14 on third downs.

Beau Brungard was 18 of 33 for 269 yards with a pair of touchdown passes for the Penguins. Kylon Wilson caught four passes for 102 yards, including a 37-yard score. Brungard had 72 rushing yards on 19 attempts to lead Youngstown State.

