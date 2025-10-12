Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
48.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Alejado accounts for 4 TDs, Hawaii beats Utah State 44-26, snaps 8-game skid against Aggies

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — Micah Alejado threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score on Saturday night to help Hawaii beat Utah State 44-26 for the Rainbow Warriors’ first win over the Aggies since 2010.

Alejado was 34-of-54 passing for 413 yards and three touchdowns — all to Pofele Ashlock — and scored on a 15-yard run that gave Hawaii (5-2, 2-1 Mountain West Conference) a 34-26 lead with 11:55 to play.

Ashlock finished with eight receptions for 113 yards and touchdowns of 18, 7 and 31 yards. Jackson Harris had 117 yards receiving on seven catches and Landon Sims had 10 carries for 82 yards and a TD.

Bryson Barnes threw a 32-yard touchdown to Broc Lane that gave Utah State (3-3, 1-1) a 26-24 lead 59 seconds into the second half before the Rainbow Warriors scored the final 20 points.

The Aggies had won eight straight— by an average of 26.4 points — against Hawaii.

Kansei Matsuzawa made field goals of 46 and 36 yards in the second half.

Hawaii’s Nick Cenacle, a preseason all-Mountain West Conference selection who returned from a four-game absence (knee), had six receptions for 57 yards.

Miles Davis had 102 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries for Utah State.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.