Ah Yat throws 5 TD passes, runs for another to help undefeated Montana beat Sacred Heart 43-21

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Keali’i Ah Yat threw three of his career-high five touchdown passes in the first half and ran for another score to help undefeated Montana cruise past Sacred Heart 43-21 on Saturday.

Ah Yat threw a pair of short-yardage touchdown passes and hit Michael Wortham on a 43-yarder as Montana (7-0), ranked fourth in the FCS coaches’ poll, jump out to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter. Ah Yat ‘s 3-yard TD run made it 29-7 at the break.

Ah Yat and Wortham connected for a 51-yard touchdown with 5:42 left and Ah Yat’s 49-yard TD pass to Korbin Hendrix capped the scoring. Ah Yat finished 27-of-33 passing for 349 yards. Wortham had seven receptions for 132 yards to lead 11 Grizzlies with at least one catch.

Jack Snyder threw two touchdown passes to Dean Hangey for Sacred Heart (5-3). The duo’s second score pulled the Pioneers to 29-21 with 6:46 remaining. Mitchell Summers added 87 yards rushing on 18 carries with a touchdown for the Pioneers.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

