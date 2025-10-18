Stone throws for 2 TDs, Olsen kicks 2 FGs: Northwestern rolls to 4th straight win, 19-0 over Purdue

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Preston Stone passed for two touchdowns, Jack Olsen kicked a pair of field goals and Northwestern cruised past sliding Purdue 19-0 on Saturday for its fourth straight win.

Joseph Himon II rushed for 87 yards on 22 carries and Caleb Komolafe ran for 67 yards before leaving with an upper-body injury in the third quarter for Northwestern (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten).

Northwestern raced out to a 13-0 lead at halftime, then kept the Boilermakers’ offense in check to send them to a fifth consecutive loss overall and 13th straight in conference play. The Wildcats have their best record through seven games since coming out 6-1 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Northwestern limited Purdue to 11 first-down conversions while consistently advancing to 25 of their own.

Stone threw for 132 yards on 11-for-26 passing. Olsen has eight field goals on the season, all in the last four last four weeks. Griffin Wilde has TD receptions in four straight games.

The Boilermakers (2-5, 0-4) sputtered offensively after running up 456 total yards in a mistake-filled 27-20 loss at Minnesota last week.

Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne was limited to 31 yards on 5-for-10 passing before exiting with an apparent upper-body injury early in the second half. Backup Malachi Singleton threw for 187 yards with a key interception.

Malachi Thomas led Purdue in rushing with 34 yards. Corey Smith made a 48-yard reception early in the third quarter then fumbled it as Purdue was shut out for the first time this season after being blanked three times last year.

The Wildcats scored on their first three possessions.

The takeaway

Once again, mistakes hurt. Purdue was assessed eight penalties for 85 yards and committed two fumbles.

Northwestern delivered a solid start-to-finish effort against Purdue after a 22-21 win at Penn State last week when Komolafe rushed for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to win it. If Komolafe’s injury is serious, it would be a big blow as the dynamic redshirt sophomore running back has helped filled a gap for Cam Porter, who’s out for the season.

Up next

Purdue: Hosts Rutgers next Saturday.

Northwestern: Plays at Nebraska on Saturday.

