Buffalo stages comeback in final minute to stun winless Massachusetts 28-21

By AP News

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Ta’Quan Roberson passed for a career-high 403 yards, firing a 16-yard touchdown pass to Victor Snow with 21 seconds left and Buffalo stunned Massachusetts 28-21 on Saturday after a late celebration penalty cost the Minutemen their first victory of the season.

AJ Hairston threw two touchdown passes and UMass (0-7, 0-3 Mid-American Conference) led 21-20 after Jeremiah McGill picked off Roberson with 59 seconds remaining. But the Minutemen were flagged for celebrating the pick and had to start their drive at their 10-yard line instead of the 25.

After two running plays lost 5 yards, Hairston threw incomplete and Buffalo (4-3, 3-0) got the ball back at midfield with 41 seconds left. Roberson hit Jasaiah Gathings for a 14- and 20-yard gains before Snow’s go-ahead catch.

Kezion Dia-Johnson hauled in his first career touchdown pass on a 27-yard strike from Hairston and freshman Brandon Hood raced 90 yards for a touchdown on a first-down play as the Minutemen took a 14-3 second-quarter lead. Hood’s scoring run was the longest for UMass since Tom Dicker had a 94-yarder against Boston University in 1996.

Roberson connected with Snow for a 23-yard touchdown and Buffalo trailed 14-10 at halftime.

The Bulls grabbed a 17-14 lead on Terrance Shelton Jr.’s 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Max Dowling caught a pass from Hairston, bounced off a tackler and rumbled down the sideline for a 77-yard score as the Minutemen moved in front 21-17 with their first second-half touchdown of the season.

Jack Howes had a field goal hit the upright before going through with 25 seconds left to cut it to 21-20 heading to the final quarter.

Roberson completed 36 of 55 passes — both career highs — with an interception. Nik McMilian and Snow combined for 18 catches and 231 yards.

Hairston had 119 yards on 6-for-14 passing and Hood carried 24 times for 179 yards.

