New Hampshire rallies to beat Campbell in first-ever meeting, 24-10

By AP News

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Matt Vezza threw for 230 yards, including a passing and a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter for New Hampshire in a 24-10 win over Campbell on Saturday.

Campbell (2-6, 2-2 in CAA) was ahead 10-9 heading into the fourth quarter, thanks to a 9-yard TD run from JJ Cowan. Vezza found Myles Thomason for a 4-yard touchdown pass with under nine minutes to play. Trailing 17-10, the Camels turned the ball over on downs on their own 6-yard line, setting up Vezza’s rushing touchdown with under two minutes to play.

Mezza finished with 230 yards passing and 60 on the ground. Kicker Nick Reed went 3 for 4, with field goals from 36, 50 and 37 yards out.

Campbell quarterback Mike Chandler II went 9-for-12 passing with 134 yards. Cowan led the Camels with 54 rushing yards.

New Hampshire (4-4, 2-2 CAA) takes a 1-0 series lead over Campbell.

