Tyler Hughes-Deven Thompson combo rallies William & Mary to 26-21 victory over Elon

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tyler Hughes threw two touchdown passes to Deven Thompson, including the go-ahead score in the third quarter, and William & Mary rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat Elon 26-21 on Saturday.

William & Mary (4-3, 3-1 Coastal Athletic Association) fell behind 14-3 midway through the second quarter after Elon’s Landen Clark threw touchdown passes covering 16 yards to Zimere Winston and a 47-yarder to Isaiah Fuhrmann.

Hughes and Thompson connected in the end zone for the first time from 16-yards out with 24 seconds left before halftime to cut it to 14-10. Thompson had a 39-yard score at the end of a 10-play, 82-yard drive to begin the third and the Tribe moved ahead 17-14.

A safety and Hughes’ 6-yard touchdown run upped William & Mary’s advantage to 26-14 after three quarters.

Clark’s 1-yard touchdown run for Elon (4-4, 2-2) was the lone score of the fourth quarter.

Hughes completed 19 of 25 passes for 190 yards with Thompson accounting for 81 yards on three catches. Backup Noah Brannock connected on 3 of 6 passes for 59 yards.

Clark totaled 184 yards on 14-for-18 passing and rushed 22 times for 83 yards. Fuhrmann had four receptions for 92 yards.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football