Woodard’s 57-yard field goal gives Lamar 23-21 win, preserves winning streak

By AP News

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Ben Woodard kicked a program-tying 57-yard field goal with just over a minute remaining to give Lamar a 23-21 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley, extending its win streak to six.

The Cardinals (6-1, 3-0 Southland) led 20-7 at halftime but the Vaqueros (5-2, 1-2) rallied behind two fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Eddie Lee Marburger for a one-point lead with 9 1/2 minutes left.

Lamar went three-and-out on its next drive but covered 48 yards on its next before Woodard’s go-ahead field goal. A final Vaqueros possession ended with Mar Mar Evans’ interception at the Lamar 34.

Woodard also kicked a 53-yard field goal at the end of a second half and a 30-yarder earlier. His 57-yarder matched Mike Andrie’s against Arkansas State in 1987,

Aiden McCown was 17-of-23 passing for 203 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Cardinals and he rushed for 88 more yards. Blake Thomas had 77 yards receiving and a score. Kyndon Fuselier also had a TD catch.

Marburger was 9 of 21 for 106 yards with TD throws to Xayvion Noland and Tavian Cord. Nathan Denney rushed for 75 yards and a score.

