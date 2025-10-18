Devin Farrell throws 4 touchdown passes to lead Rhode Island to 58-17 romp over Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Devin Farrell passed for 333 yards and four touchdowns with just one incompletion, and Rhode Island steamrolled Albany 58-17 on Saturday.

Farrell completed 19 of 20 passes for Rhode Island (6-2, 4-0 Coastal Athletic Association), which never trailed.

Garth White kicked a 48-yard field goal and Antwain Littleton Jr. added a 1-yard touchdown run for a 10-0 lead after one quarter.

James Bozek kicked a 33-yard field goal to get Albany (1-6, 0-3) on the scoreboard early in the second quarter, but Farrell followed with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Greg Gaines for a 17-3 lead.

Farrell and Gaines teamed up for a 42-yard touchdown and Farrell added a 4-yard scoring toss to Connor Finer for a 31-3 halftime advantage.

Farrell and Finer teamed up for a 5-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter for a 35-point lead.

Terrance Campbell had a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, backup Conner Kenyon had a 5-yard touchdown toss to Will Dixon on his only pass, and Gabe Franco forced a fumble that Leisaan Hibbert returned 47 yards for a score to cap the Rams’ effort.

Gaines finished with six catches for 153 yards.

Jack Shields had 192 yards on 12-for-26 passing for the Great Danes with a touchdown throw to Griffin Woodell covering 46 yards in the third quarter. Aidan Semo scored on a 2-yard third-quarter run.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football