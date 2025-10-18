Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
74.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Devin Farrell throws 4 touchdown passes to lead Rhode Island to 58-17 romp over Albany

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Devin Farrell passed for 333 yards and four touchdowns with just one incompletion, and Rhode Island steamrolled Albany 58-17 on Saturday.

Farrell completed 19 of 20 passes for Rhode Island (6-2, 4-0 Coastal Athletic Association), which never trailed.

Garth White kicked a 48-yard field goal and Antwain Littleton Jr. added a 1-yard touchdown run for a 10-0 lead after one quarter.

James Bozek kicked a 33-yard field goal to get Albany (1-6, 0-3) on the scoreboard early in the second quarter, but Farrell followed with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Greg Gaines for a 17-3 lead.

Farrell and Gaines teamed up for a 42-yard touchdown and Farrell added a 4-yard scoring toss to Connor Finer for a 31-3 halftime advantage.

Farrell and Finer teamed up for a 5-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter for a 35-point lead.

Terrance Campbell had a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, backup Conner Kenyon had a 5-yard touchdown toss to Will Dixon on his only pass, and Gabe Franco forced a fumble that Leisaan Hibbert returned 47 yards for a score to cap the Rams’ effort.

Gaines finished with six catches for 153 yards.

Jack Shields had 192 yards on 12-for-26 passing for the Great Danes with a touchdown throw to Griffin Woodell covering 46 yards in the third quarter. Aidan Semo scored on a 2-yard third-quarter run.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.