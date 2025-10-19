Visperas throws for 3 TDs, runs for another in undefeated Tennessee Tech’s 52-28 win over Lindenwood

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Kekoa Visperas passed for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead undefeated Tennessee Tech to a 52-28 win over Lindenwood on Saturday in a game that endured two lengthy weather delays.

Tennessee Tech (7-0, 4-0), ranked No. 8 in the FCS coaches’ poll, is the last unbeaten team in the OVC-Big South Association. The victory clinched a second consecutive winning season for the first time since 2000-2001. The Golden Eagles have the longest active win streak in the FCS at 12 games.

The Eagles led 17-14 after Q’Daryius Jennings’ 14-yard touchdown run late in the second half then pulled away with 21 points in the third quarter and 14 more in the final period.

Visperas was 16 of 22 for 173 yards passing. Quintell Quinn rushed for 133 yards including a 58-yard score.

Nate Glantz was 19-of-38 passing for 294 yards and four touchdowns for the Lions (3-4, 2-1). Jalen Smith had 102 yards receiving but the Lions rushed for only 17 yards.

