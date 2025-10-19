Davis’ 98-yard touchdown catch sparks Southern Miss in 22-10 win over Louisiana-Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Micah Davis caught a 98-yard touchdown pass from Braylon Braxton and Jabari Ishmael recovered a fumble inside the 1-yard line to help Southern Miss beat Louisiana-Lafayette 22-10 on Saturday.

On a third-and-14 from the Golden Eagles 2, Davis caught a long ball down the right sideline for the longest pass play in Southern Miss history. It put the Golden Eagles (5-2, 3-0 Sun Belt) up 20-10 at the 3:40 mark in the third quarter.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (2-5, 1-2) nearly responded with a touchdown on the ensuing possession, but Lunch Winfield reached for the goal line on a quarterback keeper and lost the ball, which Ishmael recovered.

On a fourth-and-8, Winfield was stripped sacked in the end zone by Chris Jones for a safety with 3:44 remaining.

Braxton was 12-of-17 passing for 230 yards and also threw an interception. Davis finished with 134 yards on three receptions. Ahmere Foster and Corey Myrick each had an interception for the Golden Eagles, who entered with 11 interceptions, second in the FBS

Winfield finished 12 of 21 for 112 yards passing and added 98 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

___

