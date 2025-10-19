Skip to main content
Smith’s 2 TDs, Lee’s 2 interceptions lead South Dakota State to 35-14 win over Murray State

By AP News

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Jack Smith caught two touchdown passes, Jalen B. Lee had two interceptions, and the South Dakota State defense forced four turnovers in a 35-14 win over Murray State on Saturday.

Smith had 10-yard and 46-yard touchdown catches on either side of halftime, tallying 91 yards on five catches. Alex Bullock led the FCS No. 2 Jackrabbits (7-0, 4-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) with 99 yards on eight catches.

Lee secured his first interception on the opening possession. Joe Ollman and Jayden Oliver also had interceptions.

Chase Mason was 5-of-6 passing for 56 yards and scored a rushing touchdown for the Jackrabbits, while starter Luke Marble was 13 of 21 for 189 yards, two touchdowns to Smith, and an interception.

The Racers (0-7, 0-3 MVFC) went 0-for-3 in the red zone.

Jim Ogle was 20-of-32 passing for 327 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Both of his touchdowns were long-range scores. He had a 65-yard connection to Darius Cannon in the first quarter and a 60-yard strike to Jordan Washington in the fourth quarter.

___

